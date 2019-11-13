Turns Out Pineapple Isn’t the Worst Pizza Topping

Is there really no such thing as a bad pizza?

People love to bash pineapple but it turns out that it is not the most hated pizza topping in the Hudson Valley.

Today marks an important day for the National Calendar. Okay, so it's not really that important but it is worthy to note as we New Yorkers love pizza. Today is "Order a Pizza With the Works Except Anchovies Day."

Does this mean that people honestly believe that anchovies are the worst pizza topping? I've never had it and to be quite honest I have no desire to even try it.

I have had some strange pizza toppings since I've moved to New York. I've had BBQ pulled pork, french fries, gravy and even taco meat.

I've never turned down a pizza but if someone offered me a slice with fish on it I might pass up a slice for the first time.

