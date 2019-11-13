This New App Can Get Someone To Plow Your Driveway Quickly

This is definitely a "wish I had thought of this" kind of idea. A phone app that allows you get someone to plow your driveway quickly and efficiently.

According to WGRZ, the Plowz & Mowz Snow Removal and Lawn Care Service app connects users with plow services in their nearby area to make snow removal much easier.

The app was created in 2015 and has since expanded out of Syracuse to other places in the country, including Buffalo -- because of course we need this app!

All you have to do is give your address and the size of your driveway. Then you'll get a quote. Users then choose when they want the service and a notification will go out to nearby plow services.

Local contractor Tony Alu said he's gotten steady business through the app already. He had about 20 jobs this past winter storm..

"Somebody needs a service, you look at the job, decide whether it’s in your area and you can service them promptly," said Alu.

The app currently works with 70 contractors but hopes to add 30 more as we get into winter.

Read the full story at WGRZ.