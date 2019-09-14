The Top 7 Best Things to Do in Utica

Okay, so maybe you're entertaining some friends who are visiting Utica, and you want to show them the best our city has to offer.

If you need a little refresher course in Utica 101, a great place to begin is TripAdvisor, the travel and restaurant company that specializes in hotel and restaurant reviews, but includes lots of other travel-related content. Based in Needham, Massachusetts, TripAdvisor bills itself as the largest "social travel website" in the world, with over 300 million reviewers. According to those reviewers, here are Utica's Top 7 Spots:

Munson-Williams-Proctor Arts Institute Union Station Utica Zoo Stanley Center for the Arts F.X. Matt Brewing Co. Woodland Farm Brewery Adirondack Distilling Company

Three of them have to do with booze. Do you agree with TripAdvisor? Any other ideas?