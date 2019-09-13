Injured Ozzy Osbourne Is Genuinely an ‘Iron Man’ Says Sharon

Ozzy Osbourne’s wife and manager Sharon Osbourne said it was fair to call the singer “Iron Man,” after the classic Black Sabbath song, as a result of the number of metal bolts he has in his body.

Ozzy has spent most of the year recuperating from a fall that dislodged bolts from a previous medical procedure. And it's not the only time additional supports were added to his bones.

“He did one year of a two-year tour,” Sharon said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night. “And then he got the flu, which led to pneumonia. And he was home … he gets up in the night, goes to the bathroom, comes back, falls on the rug and bashed his head on the side table. Then he went this way and bashed his head on the post of our bed, and down he went. He didn't put his hands down and he went face down, and his neck went back.”

She noted that the injury required new spinal surgery. “He'd had a motorbike accident a few years ago, and he had metal rods in his body," she explained. "And the fall pushed the rods through his bones. So he had to have three major operations. ... Ozzy, the other day, put together an X-ray of his upper chest and his neck, and no wonder they call him 'Iron Man,' 'cause I tell you, he's got bolts – he's got so much metal in his body, it's frightening.”

You can watch her interview below.

Speaking on yesterday’s episode of The Talk, Sharon recalled the bad old days when her husband's drug addiction was out of control.

"He used to hide his alcohol and pills from me,” she said. “I used to spend a lot of time looking for them. And I found out where he kept his alcohol – that was in the oven, 'cause I never used it. And his pills, he used to put in the socks. … I used to go in and do a midnight raid, commando-style, and get all the stuff.”

She added that Ozzy would "spend an awful long time in his dressing room. … And then after about a month, I came in with a big tray and said, ‘Are you looking for this?’” You can watch her talk about it below.