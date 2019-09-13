Rome Man Charged With Murder In Wife’s Death

A Rome man has been charged with murder in the death of his wife.

Oneida County District Attorney Scott McNamara say Jason D'Avolio has been indicted by a grand jury on charges of second-degree murder and concealment of a human corpse in the death of Kerrilee D’Avolio.

McNamara says the indictment alleges that D'Avolio intentionally killed his wife by shooting her in the back of the head, then removed her body from the scene and deposited it into a garbage dumpster.

Kerrilee D'Avoilio's body was found in the Ava landfill in July.

A long gun police say D'Avoilo used to shoot his wife was found in the Barge Canal in Rome.