Eddie Money Through the Years: Photo Gallery

After two years of trying to follow his family's traditional path as a New York City police officer, Eddie Money moved to San Francisco to pursue a different kind of risk: making it as a rock singer.

After a decade of working his way up the Bay Area club scene, Money's self-titled debut album delivered two major hits -- "Two Tickets to Paradise" and "Baby Hold On" -- and launched a career that kept him in the public eye for another four decades. You can see photos of Money at various stages in his life and career below, often alongside some famous friends and his family.

Money married his wife Laurie in 1989; the couple has five children: Zachary, Jessica, Joseph, Julian and Desmond. The latter three are all musicians who ended up in their dad's band. The family dynamic was documented on a reality TV show Real Money that premiered last year.

"These kids have never had to work a real job in their lives!" Money joked in 2018. "But at least we can keep an eye on ‘em — and they’re pretty good kids.”

Money died in September 2019 after a battle with cancer. "He was a really great guy, and I considered him a friend," Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider wrote after Money's death. "It sounds trite, I know, but we will always have his voice and music."