Trenton Falls is only open to the public a few weekends out of the year, and this is one of them!

With the recent rain, the falls that drop 300 vertical feet should be raging! Walk the two-mile trail, check out the NYS DEC fishing access, and get more information from the fairly new interpretive signs.

Saturday, September 14 and Sunday, September 15 from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m the trails and picnic area at Trenton Falls Gorge is open with two types of paths:

The primary trail (stone dust) takes visitors to the Trenton Falls Hydro Dam overlook. This trail is approximately 1 mile long and will take 1 to 1.5 hours to enjoy.

The secondary trail (wood mulch) allows visitors to experience nature and scenic vistas along the gorge with informational panels at points of historical interest.

History Of Trenton Falls:

Trenton Falls is where the West Canada Creek roars through, spilling hundreds of feet to create the breathtaking falls. In 1805, John Sherman fell in love with the area, and a few years later with some donated money, he created a path to the waterfalls. A short time later he purchased 60 acres of surrounding land. In 1825, Sherman turned it into a world-famous retreat. The falls attracted artists, poets and the wealthy.

According to the Town of Trenton website, geologists estimate that the rocks in the Trenton Gorge are approximately 450 million years old. Trenton limestone is abundant with fossils, including one spectacular trilobite fossil Isotelus gigas.

Limestone deposits are extremely common at Trenton Falls, and limestone has played a role in the Upstate New York economy since the latter half of the 19th century. Various quarries of Trenton Group limestone served commercial needs, including use in the construction of several local buildings such as the Utica State Hospital, the Wethersfield School and the Barneveld Library. Ten locks of the Black River canal were built with Trenton limestone. In addition, limestone is used to manufacture medicines and toothpaste.

[Information from Town of Trenton and Adirondack Scenic Byways]