The Who Announce New Album, ‘Who’

The Who have announced their first album in 13 years is titled Who and will be released on Nov. 22. Pete Townshend and Roger Daltrey also unveiled the album's lead track, “Ball and Chain,” which you can listen to below.

“This album is almost all new songs written last year, with just two exceptions,” Townshend said in a statement. “There is no theme, no concept, no story, just a set of songs that I (and my brother Simon) wrote to give Roger Daltrey some inspiration, challenges and scope for his newly revived singing voice.”

He added that “Roger and I are both old men now, by any measure, so I’ve tried to stay away from romance, but also from nostalgia if I can. I didn’t want to make anyone feel uncomfortable. Memories are okay, and some of the songs refer to the explosive state of things today. We started recording as the Who in March 2019, and have finished now in late August just in time to make some vinyl … maybe even some cassettes … ready for release in November.”

“I think we’ve made our best album since Quadrophenia in 1973," Daltrey added. "Pete hasn’t lost it, he’s still a fabulous songwriter and he’s still got that cutting edge.”

The band previously performed two songs, “Hero Ground Zero” and “Big Cigars,” during their Moving On! orchestral tour, though the latter doesn’t appear on the album's track listing, which you can see below.

The Who, ‘Who’ Track Listing

1. “All This Music Must Fade”

2. “Ball And Chain”

3. “I Don’t Wanna Get Wise”

4. “Detour”

5. “Beads On One String”

6. “Hero Ground Zero”

7. “Street Song”

8. “I’ll Be Back”

9. “Break The News”

10. “Rockin’ In Rage”

11. “She Rocked My World”