When Will You Receive Your STAR Property Tax Check? Look It Up

Looking for your STAR property tax check? There's a way to take the guesswork out of when it should arrive.

If you are eligible for the STAR property tax check, you may be wondering just when you'll see the check in your mailbox. Some Central New York residents have already seen the check - which means about $790 for basic STAR and $1,381 for the enhanced STAR. If you're not one of them, you can find out when New York State is mailing checks for your town.

According to New York State, you could be eligible for STAR if you meet the following criteria:

Basic STAR

available for owner-occupied, primary residences

the income limit for the Basic STAR credit is $500,000 (the income limit for the Basic STAR exemption is $250,000)

based on the first $30,000 of the full value of a home

Enhanced STAR

provides an increased benefit for the primary residences of senior citizens (age 65 and older)

the income limit for the Enhanced Star benefit is $86,300 or less for the 2019-2020 school year

based on the first $68,700 of the full value of a home for the 2019-2020 school year

Enhanced STAR recipients are now required to enroll in the Income Verification Program (IVP).

Have you received your check yet?

[h/t Syracuse.com]