The Offspring ’98 Percent’ Done With New Album, Eye Fall Release

Late last month, the Offspring guitarist Noodles reported that the band had finished recording their tenth studio album . Now, singer Dexter Holland has provided more insight on the disc, including the potential target period for release.

Speaking with Kerrang! , Holland stated, “ It sounds like our old shit! That’s what I’m supposed to say, right? I don’t really know how to describe it. I guess it’s punk rock, but then we throw in a couple of songs that aren’t what you’d normally predict. We have a lot of really fast stuff on there, plus a couple of things that you might not really expect from us. But I’m really really happy with it. It’s not completely finished, but it is 98% finished. So we’re trying to put together a plan to release it."

The vocalist says there are a lot of moving parts at the moment as the band is also in the process of mapping out their touring. "We’re kind of in the process of putting that together, but, geez, I’d imagine it’d be out by the fall,” says the singer.

The band also is currently in the rare position of being without a record label, so they will need to figure out their release plan before the album arrives. After completing their contract with Sony, Holland says the band was in no rush to figure out their next move: "We took a couple of years off because I wanted to go back to school, but now it’s, like, ‘We’re back! Anybody want to sign us up!’”

The Offspring's last album was 2012's Days Go By . In the time since, they did issue a stand-alone single "Coming for You" in 2015 and covered 311's "Down" as promotion for their tour with 311 last year. They've also toured and celebrated some key album anniversaries in recent years.