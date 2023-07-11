The Most Viewed YouTube Videos for 6 Upstate New York Cities

Have you ever lost huge stretches of time going down YouTube rabbit holes? Who hasn't, right? YouTube is the premiere website for wasting time, especially at work. But it's also a killer when you tell yourself you're going to go to bed early, but you start watching guys eat expired snack foods from the 1990s out of morbid curiosity, and before you know it, it's 2:00 AM.

I'm fortunate enough to work a job where going down a YouTube rabbit hole isn't a detriment, you can actually get good content out of it. And that's exactly what I did -- I was curious to see what videos on YouTube had the most views when typing in 6 Upstate cities into the search bar.

For example, when you type in Syracuse, YouTube's algorithm will automatically populate the most "relevant" videos it thinks you want to see, like "Things to Do in Syracuse" or "Top 10 Reasons Syracuse is the Worst," but then you can alter the search field to sort videos by view count. And that's where things got unpredictable.

Admittedly, for cities like Buffalo and Rochester, I had to add "New York" next to it, because Buffalo has additional meanings, and there's some bluegrass gospel group called The Rochester Family that I got tired of seeing. (Ugh.)

Anyway, if you're as curious as I was, keep scrolling through the gallery below for the most viewed YouTube videos for Albany, Binghamton, Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse and Utica:

