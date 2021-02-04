The Longest Snow Tubing Runs in New York Only An Hour From Utica

The longest snow tubing runs in New York are only an hour away from Utica.

Despite many thinking Hunter Mountain has the longest runs at 1000 feet, Maple Ridge Snow Park is Lowville, New York, is actually home to the longest snow tubing lanes in the state at over 1200 feet. And there's even a 100 foot vertical drop. You don't have to worry about walking back up the hill either. They have tows to pull you up.

Photo Credit - Maple Ridge Center

Only real snow is used at Maple Ridge, where the snow park is open on Saturdays and Sundays on a first come, first serve basis. Reservations aren't accepted this year. Tubing tickets may be purchased at a drive-thru ticket kiosk by the entrance. Waiver forms must also be signed when you arrive.

Attendance on the hill is limited to 80 people and everyone gets their own snow tube. Double tubes are available for adults with small children.

Don't forget to wear your mask, social distance while on the hill, at least one cow apart, and follow proper sanitizing procedures.

Photo Credit - Maple Ridge Center

Hours

Saturdays 10:30 am - 12:30 pm, 1 - 3 pm, 3:30 - 5:30 pm, occasional night tubing from 6 - 8 pm.

Sundays 10:30 am - 12:30 pm, 1 - 3 pm and 3:30 - 5: 30 pm.

Tickets

Ages 16 and under: $14.00

Ages 17 and above: $17.00

Maple Ridge Center is located at 7421 East Road in Lowville, New York. Learn more at Mapleridgecenter.org.