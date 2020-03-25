Even the Cows Are Stopping the Spread of Coronavirus in New York

Mooove over and stay 6 feet apart! Even the cows in New York are doing their part to stop the spread of COVID19.

Lady LeWinDa is wearing a mask to protect herself from the coronavirus at the Lowville Cheese Store. She needs to remain healthy to provide dairy in the Milkzalot barn.

Photo Credit - Lowville Cheese Store

Customer Jessica Ford and her family came up the idea for the Lowville Cheese Store that has been in business for 75 years. There have over 75 flavors of cheese that you can check at GotGoodCheese.com.

The store is open for curbside pickup and shipping is available. You can call the store at 315-376-3921 when you arrive to place an order. It will be brought out to you. No cash will be accepted. Credit cards only.