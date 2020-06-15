11 Towns Your Friends Outside New York Won’t Be Able to Pronounce

Here's a fun game you can try with your friends from outside the area.

We have a list of 11 towns scattered across Upstate New York. They'll have very little chance of pronouncing these correctly. Some of them even stump us once in a while--and we know the proper pronounciations. You could even turn this into a wager, with lunch on the line. Have your friends give these a shot:

Schroeppel . Pronounced SCROO-puhl. Located

Skaneateles . There’s even a beer named after it (Skinny Atlas) that makes the pronounciation obvious.

Mycenae . Located between Fayetteville and Chittenango, very close to Green Lakes State Park. Pronounced my-SEEN-eye

Vienna . It’s vye-ENNA for the small town between Syracuse and Utica, unlike the capital of Austria.

Valatie . Located in the Capital District, it's pronounced va-LAY-shuh.

Taughannock . Make sure you pronounce it tuh-GAN-ock when you visit Taughannock Falls in Ithaca.

Lowville . A little bit north of Utica-Rome, it's LAU, not LOW.

Greig . Make believe the "i" is not in there. The Adirondack town is pronounced "Greg," like the male nurse Ben Stiller portrays in Meet the Parents.

Apalachin . The Southern Tier town is pronounced appa-LAKE-in.

Schenevus . A little bit south of Cooperstown, this town is pronounced skeh-NEE-vuss.

Unadilla. The thrilla in YOU-nuh-DILL-uh is a thrilling motocross event.

Good luck pronouncing towns OUTSIDE the Empire State, when your friends from across the U.S. fight back with their OWN lists. Sometimes it's a lot easier than it looks.