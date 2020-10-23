Go Cosmic Tubing on Longest Mountain Tubing Adventure in the Northeast

Who's ready for some Cosmic Tubing on the longest mountain tubing adventure in the Northeast?

Take the plunge under flashing LED lights for a ride you'll never forget at Rocking Horse Ranch Resort in Highland, New York, only 2 and a half hours from Utica. Speed down 500 feet in 16 seconds. Then ride the Magic Carpet Lift back to the top of the ‘Big Hill,' to start all over again.

Mountain tubing isn't just a winter sport at Rocking Horse Ranch either. It's year round.

Photo Credit - Rocking Horse Ranch

This winter you can also enjoy the new ice skating rink, downhill skiing, horseback riding and horse drawn sleigh rides. Or you can stay indoors and enjoy year-round summer in the Big Splash pools with a water walk challenge.

Photo Credit - Rocking Horse Ranch

Try your luck in the arcade with mini bowling. Test your skills in the fun barn with air powered Nerf Cannons or at shooting gallery and archery range. During the warmer weather climb up the rock wall, take in the beauty of nature on kayaks or paddle boats and end the night with live shows and entertainment.

Photo Credit - Rocking Horse Ranch

There's hundreds of activities for the whole family all year long and it's all included with your stay along with 3 meals each day.

Rocking Horse Ranch, near Poughkeepsie, was rated #1 All-Inclusive Family Resort in the US by TripAdvisor in 2019. Learn more and book your stay at Rockinghorseranch.com.