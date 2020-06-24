Canastota Man Grills Utica Tomato Pie And Other Foods

Meet TJ Kaulback of Canastota. He's a big fan of using his grill, and will pretty much put anything on it. In his latest creation, he's been grilling Utica Tomato Pie.

Kaulback isn't a professional chef, he's just a fan of amazing tasting food. He entertains quite a bit, and has grilled for Canastota a lot. During the COVID pandemic, he's done curbside while he was off from work to help support his family.

My community has been great. I'm in sales and just like to cook and entertain and feed everyone"

From these photos below, you'll see the grilled Tomato Pie, and other creations he's been working on lately: