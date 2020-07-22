Lake Delta Fire Department Holding Chicken BBQ- Rome NY

The Lake Delta Volunteer Fire Department will hold a drive-thru chicken barbecue fundraiser to provide you delicious food, while practicing safe social distancing.

This Drive-Thru Chicken BBQ will be held on Sunday, July 26th, from noon until the chicken is sold out. You will find it right at the firehouse at 8508 Elmer Hill Road in Rome. There will be no eat-in, interior dining at the site.

The Rome Sentinel reports that the menu will include chicken, baked beans, cole slaw, dessert and drinks.

Davis said the fire department’s long-enjoyed “special marinade sauce” will be used in the preparation process for barbecuing the chicken."

Usually, this event is an annual summer fundraiser for the department. They tend to run it in conjunction with the Honor America Days celebration.

Be Part Of The Fire Department

Lake Delta Fire Dept is in need of recruits. If you are minimum age 18, and interested in helping your community, you can contact their Facebook Page for more information.

