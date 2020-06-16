Let Me Explain Why I Need a BBQ Griddle – and You Do Too

I'm pretty sure I need a barbecue griddle for our backyard in New Hartford. It seems like everyone I know has one (even though I didn't know they existed before last week) and they all seem to be having so much fun.

Has that ever happened to you? You see something, it looks kind of cool, and then the next thing you know - you're seeing them everywhere. It could be Baader-Meinhof phenomenon, otherwise known as the frequency illusion (which means you start to see something all over the place when you're interested in it) OR it could be the Universe telling me I really really need one. You be the judge.

Here's what I'm talking about:

Credit: Amazon.com/Blackstone

Imagine your propane grill - except a griddle. I know, right?

My obsession started with a friend who has one at camp and was making a big ol' breakfast on it - and you know how I feel about breakfast food. Pancakes are magical.

And then...I started seeing them all over Facebook. The final straw was my friend MaryLynn, who hosted a neighborhood brunch using hers. Come on man. Who doesn't want to have that kind of fun?

Credit: MaryLynn Paniccia

Credit: MaryLynn Paniccia

Here's my dilemma: my birthday is past, Christmas is too far away, and Mother's Day even got past me. How can I rationalize the purchase of one of these? Maybe I can buy one, THEN host a pancake breakfast to raise the funds to actually pay for it.

If you have one of these bad boys, or something like, share your pictures and make me jealous: beth@lite987.com

Dave, are you listening?