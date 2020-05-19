Where To Buy Meats For Grilling In CNY

This Memorial Day weekend you may plan on grilling. Where can you buy meat locally in the Utica, Rome, and Syracuse area to help support local business?

According to a recent Forbes magazine article, 75% of U.S. adults own a grill or smoker. That means plenty of people will put it to some good use this weekend!

Here's a look at some places locally to buy meats from. Who should we add to the list?

How To Make Your Grilling Safer

To make Memorial Day safe, here's 5 simple tips to remember from The Firemen’s Association of the State of New York:

1) Make sure your grill is at least 10 feet away from your home, garage, or trees.

2) Don’t use grills in a garage, on a porch, deck or on top of anything that can catch fire. Never use a propane barbecue grill on a balcony, terrace or roof: it is both dangerous and illegal.

3) Don’t wear loose clothing that might catch fire.

4) When lighting your propane barbecue, make sure all the connections are secure and open the lid and strike your match or lighter before turning on the gas.

5) In the event of a grease fire, NEVER attempt to extinguish with water. It will only cause the flames to flare up. Use an approved portable fire extinguisher.

What Are The Meanings Of Coins Left On Soldiers Graves?

While visiting some cemeteries you may notice that headstones of soliders have coins on them. Do specific coins have specific meanings?

A penny at the grave means simply that you visited. A nickel indicates that you and the deceased trained at boot camp together. A dime means you served with the solider in some capacity. A quarter, the biggest coin, has the biggest meaning. This means when at the grave, you are telling the family that you were with the soldier when they were killed.