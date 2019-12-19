The Health Benefits of Cinnamon

'Tis the season for all things sweet and delicious! Eggnog, spiced cider, mulled wine, you get the idea, but with those amazing drinks comes cinnamon. Now cinnamon has some great health benefits that you should be aware of.

Immunity boosting as it is considered anti-oxidant, anti-inflammatory and anti-microbial. There is evidence that it can also lower your blood sugar levels and improve your sensitivity to hormone-producing insulin. So have that cinnamon roll on Christmas morning!

Speeds up metabolism which means you could find yourself more energized during the day if you sprinkle your morning oatmeal with cinnamon to get the day going.

Natural breath freshener but you probably already knew that because you see cinnamon toothpaste on the shelves everyday. Being that it is mistletoe season, your eggnog may be doing you more favors than you think.

A lot of the best foods and drinks out there have cinnamon, and that really can't be a coincidence, can it?