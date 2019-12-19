Rome Woman Caught With Loaded Handgun At Syracuse Airport

An Oneida County woman was caught by Transportation Security Administration officers with a handgun loaded with three bullets in her carry-on bag at Syracuse-Hancock International Airport on Wednesday.

The Rome woman, who was not identified, was detained for questioning.

No charges were filed by Syracuse Police since she had a valid New York state pistol permit.

It marks the third handgun found by TSA officers at the airport within the past three weeks and the fifth so far this year.

"This unusual rash of guns being brought to the airport in carry-on bags at Syracuse continues to cause disruptions at the airport,” said Bart R. Johnson, TSA’s Upstate New York Federal Security Director. “There’s a right way to travel with a gun and a wrong way. The wrong way is to bring it to a checkpoint. That carelessness puts others at risk. The proper way is to make sure it’s unloaded, packed in a locked hard sided case and taken to the airline check-in counter.