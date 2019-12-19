Bring Broken Christmas Lights To CNY Veterns Outreach Center

Do you have any broken Christmas lights? Don't throw them away! The Veterans Outreach Center recycles them.

Bring your broken lights to The CNY Veterans Outreach Center at 726 Washington St. in Utica, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The Vet's center recycles them and uses the money from that to pay for services for local Veterans and their families.

Christmas lights are not recyclable, so donate them and help a local Vet.