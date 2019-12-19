MV Crime Stoppers Offering $1,500 For Information On Utica Murder

The Utica Police Department is asking for the public’s help in gathering information about the shooting death of Todd Rodgers.

Photo Courtesy of Utica Police Department

Police say, on November 22nd Rodgers was found in his vehicle with gunshot wounds on the 100 block of James Street.

He was taken to a local hospital where he eventually succumbed to his injuries.

Anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest of the individual or individuals responsible for the murder is eligible for up to a $1,500 dollar reward through the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers.