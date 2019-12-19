MV Crime Stoppers Offering $1,500 For Information On Utica Murder

Photo Credit -- Tazz Hanna of CNY's Finest via Facebook

The Utica Police Department is asking for the public’s help in gathering information about the shooting death of Todd Rodgers.

Photo Courtesy of Utica Police Department

Police say, on November 22nd Rodgers was found in his vehicle with gunshot wounds on the 100 block of James Street.

He was taken to a local hospital where he eventually succumbed to his injuries.

Anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest of the individual or individuals responsible for the murder is eligible for up to a $1,500 dollar reward through the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers.

WIBX 950 Source: MV Crime Stoppers Offering $1,500 For Information On Utica Murder
Filed Under: mohawk valley crime stoppers, Utica Police
Categories: Utica-Rome News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top