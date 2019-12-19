Free Cab Rides New Years Eve

New Years Eve is considered another big party night in the world, which means there will be a lot of people partying and most likely drinking. Whatever it is that you plan on doing that night or wherever you plan on going just make sure you do it responsibly.

If however you do have one to many drinks and driving just isn't the smart thing to do thanks to Martin, Harding & Mazzotti, LLP they will be providing free cab rides home to those who have been drinking, on a "no-questions asked" basis. Free Cab Ride Home program is a service that has been provided for over a decade in an effort to reduce the incidents of drinking and driving in the communities they serve, especially during celebratory times.

To get your free cab ride home simply call the toll-free number 1800LAW1010 or 1.800.529.1010. This will apply to those traveling in the Albany, Schenectady, Troy, Saratoga Springs, Amsterdam, Fulton and Montgomery County, Utica, Plattsburgh, NY, Burlington, VT and Springfield, MA.