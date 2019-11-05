3 Chances To See Journey And The Pretenders In CNY This Summer
The five-month Journey/Pretender tour kicks off Friday, May 15, 2020.
Founding Journey members guitarist Neal Schon and bassist Ross Valory along with longtime members Jonathan Cain and Steve Smith and singer Arnel Pineda have set a massive North American tour in 2020 with the Pretenders.
The 60+ date tour, produced by Live Nation, begins Friday, May 15, through Saturday, September 12, and tickets go on sale Friday, November 8, at 10 AM and start at $59 each plus fees.
American Express Card Members can purchase tickets for select shows before the general public beginning Monday, November 4, at 10 AM through Thursday, November 7, at 10 PM. Citi and other local presales will start on November 5, at 10 AM.
A limited number of LaneOne Premium Packages will also be available, including fantastic seats, transportation, preferred entrance and more. Check HERE for LaneOne details.
The new on-stage production, will also feature iconic Journey classics like “Lights,” “Faithfully,” “Any Way You Want It,” “Open Arms,” “Wheel In The Sky,” “Separate Ways (Worlds Apart),” and the seminal “Don’t Stop Believin’,” as well as Pretenders’ hits “I’ll Stand By You,” “Back On The Chain Gang,” “Brass In Pocket,” “Don’t Get Me Wrong,” “2000 Miles,” “My City Was Gone,” “Middle of the Road,” and many more.
JOURNEY with PRETENDERS 2020 Tour Dates:
|Fri, May 15
|Ridgefield, WA
|Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
|Sat, May 16
|George, WA
|Gorge Amphitheatre
|Mon, May 18
|Vancouver, BC
|Rogers Arena
|Wed, May 20
|Boise, ID
|ExtraMile Arena
|Thu, May 21
|Salt Lake City, UT
|USANA Amphitheatre
|Sat, May 23
|Los Angeles, CA
|The Forum
|Sun, May 24
|Chula Vista, CA
|North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
|Tue, May 26
|Anaheim, CA
|Honda Center
|Wed, May 27
|Concord, CA
|Concord Pavilion
|Fri, May 29
|Wheatland, CA
|Toyota Amphitheatre
|Sat, May 30
|Mountain View, CA
|Shoreline Amphitheatre
|Mon, June 1
|Phoenix, AZ
|Ak-Chin Pavilion
|Tue, June 2
|Albuquerque, NM
|Isleta Amphitheater
|Thu, June 4
|Denver, CO
|Pepsi Center
|Sat, June 6
|East Troy, WI
|Alpine Valley Music Theatre
|Sun, June 7
|St. Paul, MN
|Xcel Energy Center
|Tue, June 9
|Sioux Falls, SD
|Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
|Wed, June 10
|Des Moines, IA
|Wells Fargo Arena
|Fri, June 19
|Oklahoma City, OK
|Chesapeake Energy Arena
|Sat, June 20
|Durant, OK
|Choctaw Grand Theater*
|Mon, June 22
|Rogers, AR
|Walmart AMP
|Wed, June 24
|Memphis, TN
|FedExForum
|Fri, June 26
|St. Louis, MO
|Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis, MO
|Sat, June 27
|Noblesville, IN
|Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
|Mon, June 29
|Cincinnati, OH
|Riverbend Music Center
|Tue, June 30
|Cuyahoga Falls, OH
|Blossom Music Center
|Thu, July 2
|Moline, IL
|TaxSlayer Center
|Fri, July 3
|Tinley Park, IL
|Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Chicago, IL
|Sun, July 5
|Clarkston, MI
|DTE Energy Music Theatre
|Wed, July 8
|Grand Rapids, MI
|Van Andel Arena
|Fri, July 10
|Columbus, OH
|Nationwide Arena
|Sat, July 11
|Burgettstown, PA
|KeyBank Pavilion
|Mon, July 13
|Toronto, ON
|Budweiser Stage
|Tue, July 14
|Quebec City, PQ
|Videotron Center
|Fri, July 17
|Hartford, CT
|XFINITY Theatre
|Sat, July 18
|Darien Center, NY
|Darien Lake Amphitheater
|Wed, July 29
|Mansfield, MA
|Xfinity Center
|Thu, July 30
|Wantagh, NY
|Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
|Sat, August 1
|Saratoga Springs, NY
|Saratoga Performing Arts Center
|Sun, August 2
|Bristow, VA
|Jiffy Lube Live
|Tue, August 4
|Holmdel, NJ
|PNC Bank Arts Center
|Wed, August 5
|Camden, NJ
|BB&T Pavilion
|Fri, August 7
|Virginia Beach, VA
|Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
|Sat, August 8
|Charlotte, NC
|PNC Music Pavilion
|Mon, August 10
|Raleigh, NC
|Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
|Wed, August 12
|Nashville, TN
|Bridgestone Arena
|Thu, August 13
|Atlanta, GA
|Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
|Fri, August 21
|Tampa, FL
|MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds
|Sat, August 22
|West Palm Beach, FL
|Coral Sky Amphitheatre at the S. Florida Fairgrounds
|Mon, August 24
|Jacksonville, FL
|VyStar Veterans Arena
|Wed, August 26
|Orange Beach, AL
|The Wharf
|Thu, August 27
|New Orleans, LA
|Smoothie King Center*
|Sat, August 29
|Bossier City, LA
|CenturyLink Center
|Sun, August 30
|Dallas, TX
|Dos Equis Pavilion
|Wed, September 2
|San Antonio, TX
|AT&T Center
|Thu, September 3
|Corpus Christi, TX
|American Bank Center Arena
|Sat, September 5
|Houston, TX
|The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
|Wed, September 9
|Lexington, KY
|Rupp Arena
|Fri, September 11
|Hershey, PA
|Hersheypark Stadium
|Sat, September 12
|Bethel, NY
|Bethel Woods Center for the Arts