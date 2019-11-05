3 Chances To See Journey And The Pretenders In CNY This Summer

photo credit: Erik Kabik via Live Nation

The five-month Journey/Pretender tour kicks off Friday, May 15, 2020.

Founding Journey members guitarist Neal Schon and bassist Ross Valory along with longtime members Jonathan Cain and Steve Smith and singer Arnel Pineda have set a massive North American tour in 2020 with the Pretenders.

The 60+ date tour, produced by Live Nation, begins Friday, May 15, through Saturday, September 12, and tickets go on sale Friday, November 8, at 10 AM and start at $59 each plus fees.

American Express Card Members can purchase tickets for select shows before the general public beginning Monday, November 4, at 10 AM through Thursday, November 7, at 10 PM. Citi and other local presales will start on November 5, at 10 AM.

A limited number of LaneOne Premium Packages will also be available, including fantastic seats, transportation, preferred entrance and more. Check HERE for LaneOne details.

The new on-stage production, will also feature iconic Journey classics like “Lights,” “Faithfully,” “Any Way You Want It,” “Open Arms,” “Wheel In The Sky,” “Separate Ways (Worlds Apart),” and the seminal “Don’t Stop Believin’,” as well as Pretenders’ hits “I’ll Stand By You,” “Back On The Chain Gang,” “Brass In Pocket,” “Don’t Get Me Wrong,” “2000 Miles,” “My City Was Gone,” “Middle of the Road,” and many more.

JOURNEY with PRETENDERS 2020 Tour Dates:

Fri, May 15Ridgefield, WASunlight Supply Amphitheater
Sat, May 16George, WAGorge Amphitheatre
Mon, May 18Vancouver, BCRogers Arena
Wed, May 20Boise, IDExtraMile Arena
Thu, May 21Salt Lake City, UTUSANA Amphitheatre
Sat, May 23Los Angeles, CAThe Forum
Sun, May 24Chula Vista, CANorth Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Tue, May 26Anaheim, CAHonda Center
Wed, May 27Concord, CAConcord Pavilion
Fri, May 29Wheatland, CAToyota Amphitheatre
Sat, May 30Mountain View, CAShoreline Amphitheatre
Mon, June 1Phoenix, AZAk-Chin Pavilion
Tue, June 2Albuquerque, NMIsleta Amphitheater
Thu, June 4Denver, COPepsi Center
Sat, June 6East Troy, WIAlpine Valley Music Theatre
Sun, June 7St. Paul, MNXcel Energy Center
Tue, June 9Sioux Falls, SDDenny Sanford PREMIER Center
Wed, June 10Des Moines, IAWells Fargo Arena
Fri, June 19Oklahoma City, OKChesapeake Energy Arena
Sat, June 20Durant, OKChoctaw Grand Theater*
Mon, June 22Rogers, ARWalmart AMP
Wed, June 24Memphis, TNFedExForum
Fri, June 26St. Louis, MOHollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis, MO
Sat, June 27Noblesville, INRuoff Home Mortgage Music Center
Mon, June 29Cincinnati, OHRiverbend Music Center
Tue, June 30Cuyahoga Falls, OHBlossom Music Center
Thu, July 2Moline, ILTaxSlayer Center
Fri, July 3Tinley Park, ILHollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Chicago, IL
Sun, July 5Clarkston, MIDTE Energy Music Theatre
Wed, July 8Grand Rapids, MIVan Andel Arena
Fri, July 10Columbus, OHNationwide Arena
Sat, July 11Burgettstown, PAKeyBank Pavilion
Mon, July 13Toronto, ONBudweiser Stage
Tue, July 14Quebec City, PQVideotron Center
Fri, July 17Hartford, CTXFINITY Theatre
Sat, July 18Darien Center, NYDarien Lake Amphitheater
Wed, July 29Mansfield, MAXfinity Center
Thu, July 30Wantagh, NYNorthwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Sat, August 1Saratoga Springs, NYSaratoga Performing Arts Center
Sun, August 2Bristow, VAJiffy Lube Live
Tue, August 4Holmdel, NJPNC Bank Arts Center
Wed, August 5Camden, NJBB&T Pavilion
Fri, August 7Virginia Beach, VAVeterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
Sat, August 8Charlotte, NCPNC Music Pavilion
Mon, August 10Raleigh, NCCoastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Wed, August 12Nashville, TNBridgestone Arena
Thu, August 13Atlanta, GACellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
Fri, August 21Tampa, FLMIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds
Sat, August 22West Palm Beach, FLCoral Sky Amphitheatre at the S. Florida Fairgrounds
Mon, August 24Jacksonville, FLVyStar Veterans Arena
Wed, August 26Orange Beach, ALThe Wharf
Thu, August 27New Orleans, LASmoothie King Center*
Sat, August 29Bossier City, LACenturyLink Center
Sun, August 30Dallas, TXDos Equis Pavilion
Wed, September 2San Antonio, TXAT&T Center
Thu, September 3Corpus Christi, TXAmerican Bank Center Arena
Sat, September 5Houston, TXThe Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Wed, September 9Lexington, KYRupp Arena
Fri, September 11Hershey, PAHersheypark Stadium
Sat, September 12Bethel, NYBethel Woods Center for the Arts
