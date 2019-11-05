The five-month Journey/Pretender tour kicks off Friday, May 15, 2020.

Founding Journey members guitarist Neal Schon and bassist Ross Valory along with longtime members Jonathan Cain and Steve Smith and singer Arnel Pineda have set a massive North American tour in 2020 with the Pretenders.

The 60+ date tour, produced by Live Nation, begins Friday, May 15, through Saturday, September 12, and tickets go on sale Friday, November 8, at 10 AM and start at $59 each plus fees.

American Express Card Members can purchase tickets for select shows before the general public beginning Monday, November 4, at 10 AM through Thursday, November 7, at 10 PM. Citi and other local presales will start on November 5, at 10 AM.

A limited number of LaneOne Premium Packages will also be available, including fantastic seats, transportation, preferred entrance and more. Check HERE for LaneOne details.

The new on-stage production, will also feature iconic Journey classics like “Lights,” “Faithfully,” “Any Way You Want It,” “Open Arms,” “Wheel In The Sky,” “Separate Ways (Worlds Apart),” and the seminal “Don’t Stop Believin’,” as well as Pretenders’ hits “I’ll Stand By You,” “Back On The Chain Gang,” “Brass In Pocket,” “Don’t Get Me Wrong,” “2000 Miles,” “My City Was Gone,” “Middle of the Road,” and many more.

