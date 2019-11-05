Are CNY Men Ready for ‘National Men Make Dinner Day’?

I made the mistake of coming across National Men Make Dinner Day on the Internet, and mentioning it. So, now, it looks like I'm putting on my chef's hat and I'm all in this year.

Ever since 2001, National Men Make Dinner Day has come around the first Thursday every November. Let's face it, many of us are not great around the kitchen. So, this is a chance for redemption and discovery. And who knows what magic might occur? For more information, check out MenMakeDinnerDay.com. Here, according to Ottawa's Sandy Sharkey (the MMDD founder), are a few reasons why this day can be pretty cool:

Several recipes include beer as a legitimate ingredient



Whatever recipe you choose, you can name it after yourself



Some desserts, such as crème brûlée, require the use of a propane torch



There IS a list of rules for this whole thing, like the main meal must include a minimum of four ingredients, no barbecuing allowed, and aprons are optional. Here are some recipe ideas from the MMDD website.