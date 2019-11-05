JCPenney Hosting ‘Frozen 2′ Kids Event

If a little one you know loves the popular Disney film, Frozen, you'll definitely want to check out JCPenney in Sangertown Square this Saturday.

From 11 am to 12 pm, kids and parents alike are invited to the festive, interactive workshop. There is projects for the kids to take part in, where they will receive a collectible pin for each one the finish (keeping them busy!)

It's honestly a win-win for adults too, because they'll receive a special 10% off coupon to use in-store for the day. To make it better, it can be ADDED to any other coupons and current marketing promotions the store has.

Credit: Sangertown Square

Are you excited to see the 2nd movie? It comes out on November 22nd.