New Tobacco Age Restrictions In Effect Nov. 13
The legal age to purchase tobacco in New York will be 21 as of November 13th.
“The goal of this law is simple – to prevent cigarettes and vaping products from getting into the hands of our youth, creating an addiction to a deadly habit,” Governor Cuomo told WIVB.
“We are taking aggressive action to make sure the decades of progress we’ve made to combat tobacco addiction is not undone by a sharp rise in e-cigarette use among younger New Yorkers.”
The law was voted on and passed earlier this summer.