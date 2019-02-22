New on Amazon Prime: March 2019

Amazon Prime has a ton of good stuff debuting in March 2019, including at least one bonafide Oscar nominee: Cold War , from director Pawel Pawlikowski. The film scored nominations for Best Foreign Language Film, Best Director, and Best Cinematography at this year’s Academy Awards. There’s also a new season of the series Catastrophe , and awesome older movies like Big Night , Deep Red , and the immortal camp classic The Apple.

Here are all the titles coming to Amazon Prime Video in March:

March TBD



TV

* Made in Heaven (Prime Original series), Season 1

March 1

TV

Boston Legal , Seasons 1-5

Little House on the Prairie , Seasons 1-9

The Practice , Seasons 1-9

The Unit , Seasons 1-4

* The Widow (Prime Original series), Season 1

Movies

A Sky Full of Stars for a Roof (E per tetto un cielo di stelle) (1968)

A Woman Possessed (1958)

Abduction (2017)

Amelia's 25th (2013)

American Beauty (1999)

Baba Yaga (1973)

Basic Instinct 2 (2006)

Big Night (1996)

Black Cat (Gatto nero) (1981)

Black Sheep (1996)

Boomerang (1992)

Carpool (1996)

City of the Living Dead (Paura nella città dei morti viventi) (1980)

Death at a Funeral (2007)

Deep Red (Profondo rosso) (1975)

Double Jeopardy (1999)

Dude, Where's My Dog?! (2014)

Enter the Invincible Hero (Heugpyobigaeg) (1977)

From Beneath (2012)

Jig (2011)

Karl Rove, I Love You (2007)

La clave (2008)

Let Sleeping Corpses Lie (No profanar el sueño de los muertos) (1974)

Lone and Angry Man (Una bara per lo sceriffo) (1965)

Chinese Hercules (Ma tou da jue dou) (1973)

Major Payne (1995)

A Man Called Blade (Mannaja) (1977)

Mary Loss of Soul (2014)

Murimgori (1982)

Nacho Libre (2006)

Overkill (1987)

P.O.E.: Project of Evil (2012)

Prison Girls (1972)

Rambo III (1988)

Ride Out for Revenge (1957)

Setup (2011)

So Young So Bad (1950)

Still Waiting... (2009)

Tapeheads (1988)

The American (2010)

The Apple (1980)

The Bank Job (2008)

The Chumscrubber (2005)

The Crazies (1973)

The Dead and the Damned (2011)

The Four of the Apocalypse (I quattro dell'apocalisse) (1975)

The Invincible Armour (Ying zhao tie bu shan) (1977)

The Mighty Quinn (1989)

The New York Ripper (Lo squartatore di New York) (1982)

UFO (2018)

Us and the Game Industry (2014)

Valerie (1957)

Vice Squad (1982)

Waiting ... (2005)

Woman Avenger (Shi mei chu ma) (1980)

Xue lian huan (1977)

Yin yang xie di zi (1977)

You Did This to Me (2016)

March 8

TV

*Costume Quest (Prime Original series), Season 1

*Tin Star (Prime Original series), Season 2

Movies

I Can Only Imagine (2018)

March 10

Movies

Middle Men (2009)

March 11

TV

The Royals , Season 4

March 12

Movies

Acrimony (2018)

Colette (2018)

March 15

TV

* Catastrophe (Prime Original series), Season 4

March 16

Movies

Speed Kills (2018)

March 22

TV

* The Stinky & Dirty Show (Prime Original series), Season 2

Movies

* Cold War (Prime Original movie) (2018)

Leng zhan (2000)

March 29



TV

* Hanna (Prime Original series), Season 1

Movies

The Domestics (2018)

American Renegades (2017)

March 30

Movies

Outlaws (2019)