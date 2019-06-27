The 411 on Legal and Illegal Fireworks in New York

What fireworks are legal and illegal in New York state? As the July 4th holiday approaches, here's the 411 on what you're allowed to use in Oneida and surrounding counties.

The only fireworks legally permitted to be set off without a permit or license in New York State are Sparkling Devices; ground-based or handheld devices that produce a shower of colored sparks and or a colored flame, audible crackling or whistling noise and smoke.

"About two years ago a law change allowed for the purchase and legal use of certain types of fireworks: sparklers, ground-based sparklers, novelties like poppers and smoke balls, those poppers you throw at the ground and they make a noise," the Utica Police Department shared on Facebook.

All other types of fireworks, including firecrackers, bottle rockets, roman candles, spinner, aerial devices, and M-80s are still illegal statewide.

See the full list of registered fireworks/sparkling device vendors in New York state online at dhses.ny.gov.

"Please be respectful of neighbors. These devices can be dangerous and create a public nuisance. Also keep in mind pets can be traumatized by the noise from these explosive devices as well as anyone suffering from PTSD."

Anyone possessing illegal fireworks in New York State could cost you up to one-year in jail and a $1,000.00 fine.

There are several fireworks displays planned throughout central New York to celebrate Independence Day.