Mesmerizing Fireworks & Fountain Show You Need to See at Least Once

Experience a night like no other where fireworks soar and illuminated fountains dance to music.

If you're looking for a summer trip the whole family can enjoy, look to the Fireworks & Fountains Shows at Longwood Gardens in Pennsylvania. It's a spectacular display you need to see at least once.

Be mesmerized by the illuminated fountains as water in all shapes, sizes, and heights blends with music and infinite colors. Watch over 1,700 jets spray, spin, dance, and soar as high as 175 feet for an amazing 30-minute show.

Light Exhibition

A new Light exhibition has been added this year that includes eight installations, indoors and outdoors. Highlights include Field of Light featuring 18,000 illuminated stemmed orbs lit by fiber optics along the Large Lake landscape.

Light: Installations by Bruce Munro are on view June 30–October 30, Thursday through Sunday evenings from 6–11 PM.

Longwood’s spectacular 30-minute Illuminated Fountain Performance runs at 9:15 PM every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday through August, and at 8:15 PM in September and October. On select Sunday afternoons, the sounds of the 62-bell, five-octave Longwood Carillon fills the Gardens during live carillon concerts at 2 pm.

On the second Friday of each month, Longwood will host themed Light Nights with talks, live music, fountain performances, family activities, and concessions. Light Nights are free with a Light ticket or Member reservation.

Tickets to the fireworks show include all-day Gardens admission. Or you can just purchase garden tickets for $25.

Watch the beautiful fountains in the video above or see them for yourself at Longwood Gardens, located in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania. It's only a 5 hour trip from Utica and totally worth the drive.

Learn more and buy your tickets for a night to remember at Longwoodgardens.org.

