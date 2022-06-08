Celebrate Your Independence! Where to See July 4th Fireworks in New York

A number of cities, towns, and villages across New York state are celebrating Independence Day with fireworks displays for 2022, something that's been missing the past few years during the coronavirus pandemic.

Independence Day fireworks were canceled pretty much everywhere across the nation in 2020 when the coronavirus pandemic hit. Several cities, towns, and villages did bring them back for 2021. But even more displays will be held across New York state this year.

Here are some places you can check out July 4th fireworks in Central and Upstate New York

New York Fireworks Displays:

• Albany - Empire State Plaza - July 4

• Alex Bay – Boldt Castle - July 4

•Clayton - St Lawrence River - July 3

•Clifton Park – Clifton Common - July 4

• Glens Falls - Washington County Fairgrounds - July 4

•Greenwood Lake - Greenwood Lake - July 2

•Hamilton - Colgate University - July 4

• Hinckley - Hinckley Lake - July 3

• Hornell - Veteran's Memorial Park - July 4

• Inlet - Arrowhead Park - July 4

• Lake George - Waterfront - July 4

•Lake Placid – Mirror Lake - July 4

•Long Lake - Long Lake Town Beach - July 4

• Manilus - Village Center - July 2

• Margaretville – Village Park Field Days - July 4

• Oswego – Oswego River - July 3

• Piseco – Piseco Lake - July 3

•Sackets Harbor - Over the Harbor - July 4

• Sherburne - Paddleford Park - July 4

• Speculator – Speculator Pavilion - July 2

•Springfield – Glimmerglass State Park - July 4

• Ticonderoga - Bicentennial Park - July 1-4

•Utica - Proctor Park - July 4

•Watertown – Thompson Park - June 3

Did we miss any? Email Polly@BigFrog104.com to add it to the list.

