One New York Spot Among Best Places to Celebrate July 4th in an RV

There are so many places to enjoy fireworks on the 4th of July in New York State. But where are the BEST spots to celebrate Independence Day?

Lake George has been named one of the top spots to catch fireworks on the 4th of July in an RV. Travel Awaits named the Adirondack region among the 13 best places in the country.

Nestled in the foothills of Adirondack Park, the Lake George area is beautiful any time of year. It’s also a perfect lake for RV camping. On the Fourth of July, Rogers Memorial Park in Bolton Landing hosts a fireworks display on the beach.

Alexandria Bay

Alexandria Bay is another great place to celebrate Independence Day. Keewaydin State Park on the St. Lawrence River is the perfect place to not only spend the summer but catch a beautiful 4th of July fireworks display from Boldt Castle

You can also stay at Kring Point State Park, a narrow peninsula whose south shore faces Goose Bay and north shore faces the St. Lawrence River.

Standing anywhere in the park, visitors see water and many of the 1700 islands for which the region is named. Half of the 100 campsites are on the waterfront and virtually every cabin and campsite has a river or bay view.

There are 26 state parks in the Thousand Islands region to spend your summer vacation this year.

Niagara Falls

Niagara Falls puts on one heck of a fireworks display every year. There's nothing like seeing the night sky light up in a rainbow of colors over the historic Falls. With 18 state parks in the Niagara region to choose from, there are plenty of places to pitch a tent or park your RV for the summer.

9 Spots to Enjoy Camping & Waterfalls in New York State Parks Hike by waterfalls during the day and sleep under the stars at night at these 13 New York State Parks.