A few weeks back, we wrote about Eugene Palmer, one of America's most sought-after fugitives. This alleged cold-blooded killer has been on the run for nearly a decade, disappearing shortly after the murder of his daughter-in-law Tammy back in 2012. Palmer is believed to have fled the scene of the crime never to be heard from or seen again.

Now at age 81, he was recently featured on the season premiere of Fox's 'America's Most Wanted' and the story caught our attention when it was suggested by the FBI that he could be hiding out in Upstate New York.

Following a deeper dive into some of New York's Most Wanted, it turns out that more than a few of these fugitives remain at large for crimes they committed in Upstate New York or right here in the immediate Capital Region.

While it's important to keep informed, it is even more imperative that you never attempt to approach or apprehend a fugitive yourself.

If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, you can contact DOCCS Office of Special Investigations. They should be considered armed and dangerous.

11 of New York's Most Wanted Criminals with Upstate Connections Below are individuals with ties to the Capital Region and Upstate New York. They have been designated as some of New York's Most Wanted Fugitives and should be considered ARMED and DANGEROUS.