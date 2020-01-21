The 10 Strangest Things Found At Airport Checkpoints

Most of us have been through the drill at TSA checkpoints at the airport. Take off your shoes, your belt, put your change and keys in the basket...But it is all to make flying safer.

So what's been discovered at checkpoints or through baggage checks that would make us wonder if the time spent waiting in line is worthwhile?

Here are some of the odd items found last year at the Nation's airports:

Guns/knives A Samurai Sword A power saw A blow dart gun A snake

Not to mention Moose poop, and martial arts devices.

(Ctpost)