Alex, I'll take "what not to pack in your luggage at the airport for two hundred." "What are explosives, a machine gun magazine, and a knife?" TSA personnel at Hancock Airport in Syracuse found just such a bag recently, but there's an explanation.

TSA Public Affairs spokesperson Lisa Farbstein shared the photo of what was found on Twitter.

The man's bag contained 2 sticks of C-4, an empty machine gun magazine, and a knife (looks like it could be a bayonet to me).

According to WSYR-TV, the man was a Fort Drum soldier. He told authorities he grabbed the wrong bad when leaving for the airport. "HUGE MISTAKE! Explosives, live or inert, are never allowed on a plane. NEVER," said Farbstein.