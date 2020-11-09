Syracuse TSA Shows Sense of Humor After Finding Baby Shark

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Screening luggage at Syracuse Hancock International Airport must be an interesting job. Especially when it comes to what people are stowing in their luggage. Still it had to be a first when TSA screeners came across a baby shark in someone's luggage.

Aside from someone once trying to board a plane with explosives, a knife, and a machine gun magazine, packing a baby shark, even a dead one, has to be among the top strange occurrences in the screening line. It wasn't so much the shark, but the chemical nature and quantity of the liquid it was stored in that caused the TSA to confiscate the item.

Officials showed a sense of humor in sharing the story on Twitter, "Due to the chemical nature of and quantity of the liquid, it was not allowed on the plane. However, cartoon baby sharks are allowed." The flyer offered no reason for traveling with the unusual item.