New Tech at Albany Airport! What Are You Allowed Pack in Your Carry-on?

The Albany International Airport just installed new high-tech security scanners. These state-of-the-art machines can detect everything. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is urging travelers to know what they can and cannot pack. If you are flying out any time soon, here's what you need to know.

What to Know Before You Go Through the New Scanners

The TSA says that officers are finding that travelers are packing a lot of items that are prohibited in their carry-on bags. When the agents find prohibited items like knives and oversized liquids, it takes a lot of time to take the bags off of the line and clear the bags. This causes longer wait times at Albany International Airport. Sometimes up to two or three minutes per search according to the Albany Business Review. This wait time adds up if they are finding multiple items in more carry-on bags. They want you to be aware of what is allowed by checking before you go.

Upstate New York TSA's Federal security director, Bart Johnson said:

We have started to see a significant increase in checkpoint volume here at Albany. Travel volume here is at about 90 percent of pre-pandemic levels and by the Fourth of July weekend it is possible that we may see the checkpoint as busy as or exceeding pre-pandemic levels.

What Items Are Not Allowed in Your Carry-on Bags?

There is a long list of items that are allowed and not allowed in your carry-on luggage. There are obvious prohibited items like knives, grenades, gasoline, box cutters, and razor blades. But there are some items you might not know that is on the list. TSA is encouraging you to check the list of prohibited items before you pack for your trip to save everyone's time at the airport. To see the complete list, click HERE.

With More People Traveling, TSA Encourages You to Get There Early

More people are flying now and airports are becoming more crowded. TSA recommends getting to the airport at least two hours before your flight. The busiest times at Albany International Airport are 5-6 am and 4-5 pm. The largest volume of travelers flies out on Sundays, Mondays, Thursdays, and Fridays.