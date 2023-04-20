The 10 Fattest Counties in New York State

When it comes to discussing New York's obesity levels, there's some good news, and some bad news.

First, the good news.

NEW YORK IS ONE OF THE LEAST OBESE STATES IN THE NATION

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the percentage of adults considered obese in New York -- that is to say, adults with a body mass index (BMI) of 30% or higher -- is 25-30%. Believe it or not, that's what a lower percentile looks like in today's America. We join states like California, Colorado and Vermont with that distinction. More than half the United States is even higher than that.

Now, that bad news...

WE'RE STILL PRETTY FAT

Not all of New York is created equal. For example, the greater New York Metropolitan area is less obese than upstate... and with all the walking they do down there, that does make a bit of sense.

So what about the rest of New York? The data can be broken down by county, and that's what we're looking at here.

Here are the 10 most obese counties in New York State:

#10 - Seneca County (38% of adults obese)

#9 - Ontario County (39.5% of adults obese)

#8 - Wayne County (39.7% of adults obese)

#7 (tie) - Genesee County (39.9% of adults obese)

#7 (tie) - Cayuga County (39.9% of adults obese)

#6 (tie) - Oswego County (41.6% of adults obese)

#6 (tie) - Lewis County (41.6% of adults obese)

#5 - Cattaraugus County - (42.5% of adults obese)

#4 - Schenectady County (42.6% of adults obese)

#3 - St. Lawrence County (44.6% of adults obese)

#2 - Cortland County (48.2% of adults obese)

#1 - Orleans County (50.9% of adults obese)

In case you're wondering, here in Oneida County, 33.4% of us are obese. Not quite enough to crack the top 10.

WHAT CAN YOU DO?

It's not rocket science, and you can say it 'til you're blue in the face: the best way to combat obesity is through diet and exercise. In addition to limiting processed foods and eating more natural, plant-based foods, the CDC recommends adults get an average of 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise per week, and preferably two days of muscle-building activity.

You can read a more detailed report -- including statistics on childhood obesity -- over on New York State's Department of Health website.

