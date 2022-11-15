Don’t Feel Like Cooking? 10 CNY Restaurants Offering Thanksgiving Dinner

Prepping your Thanksgiving feast can be stressful. Maybe your sister is lactose intolerant, your Gen Z nephew is a hardcore vegan, or your Uncle Dale swells like a balloon after 3 nanograms of salt.

Why take on the burden? If you're leaning towards not cooking Thanksgiving dinner this year, below are some options around Oneida county. (***ALWAYS ALWAYS ALWAYS call ahead for reservations!***)

CASTLEWOOD CAFE • 1307 CHAMPLIN AVE. SUITE 7, UTICA • (315) 733-9663

Full menu with Thanksgiving dinner specials. Prices vary. 8am - 4:30pm.

CREEKSIDE INN • 3960 SCONONDOA RD, ONEIDA • (315) 280-0025

Creekside is offering a full menu with Thanksgiving options. They're open from 11:30-5pm with VERY limited spots available. Call ahead!

DELTA HOTELS BY MARRIOTT • 200 GENESEE ST, UTICA • (315) 797-8010

Thanksgiving brunch from 11-3pm, $30 per person. Buffet style.

DeSALVO'S • 413 N JAMES ST, ROME • (315) 533-6857

DeSavlo's is usually open on Thanksgiving, and this year is no exception. As of right now, only 11-2pm has space available, so call to reserve NOW!

FEAST & FESTIVITIES BY O'CONNOR'S • 8411 SENECA TURNPIKE, NEW HARTFORD • (315) 768-7037

Although they are closed Thanksgiving Day, Feast & Festivities are offering full Thanksgiving dinners (ham or turkey) that can be picked up the day before. They run $27.95 plus tax.

They also offer Thanksgiving food items by the pan. For more details on pricing, visit their website at feastandfestivitiesny.com.

ICONIC BY CHESTFIELD (DOUBLETREE HILTON) • 102 LAFAYETTE ST, UTICA • (315) 316-0926

Iconic is serving Thanksgiving dinner from 12-3pm. Adults are $42, children under 12 are $25. Call ahead for reservations.

MILANO RESTAURANT • 1711 BLEECKER ST, UTICA • (315) 982-9006

Milano Restaurant in Utica is serving a classic Thanksgiving dinner for $23.99 a person. They're serving later than others on this list, from 4pm to 8pm, which may suit your family. Call ahead for a reservation!

ORCHARD HALL • 2955 ONEIDA ST, SAQUOIT • (315) 737-8813

Turkey dinner is $23.95 per person, serving from 12-4pm.

TRACKSIDE RESTAURANT & BANQUETS (TAKE OUT ONLY) • 321 MAIN ST, UTICA • (315) 316-0228

Family-sized meal... whole turkey, half pan of mashed potatoes, half pan of stuffing (w/ sausage), quart of gravy, $139. Meals can be reserved and picked up between 12pm and 3pm. (CALL AHEAD! Only 15 spots left, as of this writing).

VENTURA'S • 787 LANSING ST, UTICA • (315) 732-8381

Full menu with Thanksgiving options. Open 12-3pm. Call ahead... (sensing a theme here?)

DELTA LAKE INN • 8524 FISH HATCHERY RD, ROME (***SOLD OUT***)

Like years past, Delta Lake Inn *is* doing Thanksgiving dinner, but they are sold out for 2022.

Order Thanksgiving Pies At These 19 Central New York Area Businesses Looking to skip baking pies and to just buy them in the Upstate and Central New York region? You'll want to check out these 19 places.