Don’t Feel Like Cooking? 10 CNY Restaurants Offering Thanksgiving Dinner
Prepping your Thanksgiving feast can be stressful. Maybe your sister is lactose intolerant, your Gen Z nephew is a hardcore vegan, or your Uncle Dale swells like a balloon after 3 nanograms of salt.
Why take on the burden? If you're leaning towards not cooking Thanksgiving dinner this year, below are some options around Oneida county. (***ALWAYS ALWAYS ALWAYS call ahead for reservations!***)
CASTLEWOOD CAFE • 1307 CHAMPLIN AVE. SUITE 7, UTICA • (315) 733-9663
Full menu with Thanksgiving dinner specials. Prices vary. 8am - 4:30pm.
CREEKSIDE INN • 3960 SCONONDOA RD, ONEIDA • (315) 280-0025
Creekside is offering a full menu with Thanksgiving options. They're open from 11:30-5pm with VERY limited spots available. Call ahead!
DELTA HOTELS BY MARRIOTT • 200 GENESEE ST, UTICA • (315) 797-8010
Thanksgiving brunch from 11-3pm, $30 per person. Buffet style.
DeSALVO'S • 413 N JAMES ST, ROME • (315) 533-6857
DeSavlo's is usually open on Thanksgiving, and this year is no exception. As of right now, only 11-2pm has space available, so call to reserve NOW!
FEAST & FESTIVITIES BY O'CONNOR'S • 8411 SENECA TURNPIKE, NEW HARTFORD • (315) 768-7037
Although they are closed Thanksgiving Day, Feast & Festivities are offering full Thanksgiving dinners (ham or turkey) that can be picked up the day before. They run $27.95 plus tax.
They also offer Thanksgiving food items by the pan. For more details on pricing, visit their website at feastandfestivitiesny.com.
ICONIC BY CHESTFIELD (DOUBLETREE HILTON) • 102 LAFAYETTE ST, UTICA • (315) 316-0926
Iconic is serving Thanksgiving dinner from 12-3pm. Adults are $42, children under 12 are $25. Call ahead for reservations.
MILANO RESTAURANT • 1711 BLEECKER ST, UTICA • (315) 982-9006
Milano Restaurant in Utica is serving a classic Thanksgiving dinner for $23.99 a person. They're serving later than others on this list, from 4pm to 8pm, which may suit your family. Call ahead for a reservation!
ORCHARD HALL • 2955 ONEIDA ST, SAQUOIT • (315) 737-8813
Turkey dinner is $23.95 per person, serving from 12-4pm.
TRACKSIDE RESTAURANT & BANQUETS (TAKE OUT ONLY) • 321 MAIN ST, UTICA • (315) 316-0228
Family-sized meal... whole turkey, half pan of mashed potatoes, half pan of stuffing (w/ sausage), quart of gravy, $139. Meals can be reserved and picked up between 12pm and 3pm. (CALL AHEAD! Only 15 spots left, as of this writing).
VENTURA'S • 787 LANSING ST, UTICA • (315) 732-8381
Full menu with Thanksgiving options. Open 12-3pm. Call ahead... (sensing a theme here?)
DELTA LAKE INN • 8524 FISH HATCHERY RD, ROME (***SOLD OUT***)
Like years past, Delta Lake Inn *is* doing Thanksgiving dinner, but they are sold out for 2022.