NY State Fair Adds a Charge to Its Summer Concert Lineup with ’80s Act

With the start of the Great New York State Fair on the horizon, concert organizers have added another big name from '80s rock to its already robust 2022 summer lineup:

TESLA

It was announced Tesla will take the stage at Chevy Court on Saturday, August 27th at 6 p.m. It will be the '80s hard rock band's third appearance at the New York State Fair, but their first since 2007. The band had hits with such songs as Signs, Love Song, and Little Suzi.

Tesla's show is part of the Chevrolet Music Series at Chevy Court, and as always, admission to those shows are free with the price of a State Fair admission ticket.

The Great New York State Fair is set to run from August 24th to September 5th.

The full concert schedule for the Fair is below:

State Fair Summer Concert Schedule for 2022:

Aug. 24 at 6 p.m.: Jimmie Allen at Chevy Court

Aug. 24 at 8 p.m.: Chevelle at Chevy Park

Aug. 25 at 8 p.m.: The Art of Rap featuring Ice-T at Chevy Park

Aug. 26 at 6 p.m.: Niko Moon at Chevy Court

Aug. 27 at 6 p.m.: Tesla at Chevy Court

Aug. 28 at 8 p.m.: Foreigner at Chevy Park

Aug. 29 at 8 p.m.: Boyz II Men at Chevy Park

Aug. 31 at 8 p.m.: Nelly at Chevy Park

Sept. 1 at 8 p.m.: Riley Green at Chevy Park

Sept. 2 at 1 p.m.: Tai Verdes at Chevy Court

Sept. 2 at 6 p.m.: Gin Blossoms at Chevy Court

Sept. 2 at 8 p.m.: 24KGoldn at Chevy Park

Sept. 3 at 2 p.m.: COIN at Chevy Park

Sept. 3 at 8 p.m.: Dropkick Murphys at Chevy Park

Sept. 4 at 8 p.m.: City Girls at Chevy Park

Sept. 5 at 4 p.m.: Night Ranger at Chevy Court

