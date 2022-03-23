The Pros And Cons Of Owning An Electric Car In Central NY

With gas prices at an all time high, maybe you've been thinking "What if I get an electric vehicle?". Here are some pros and cons.

As the years go on, the inevitability that the internal combustion engine gets replaced by electric vehicles gets more and more obvious. Between pollution and the rising cost to fill up at the pump, electric vehicles may start to seem more appealing. For us in Central New York, are electric vehicles a solution to a problem? Rather, could they be a trade off for another problem?

All over the country, you see people making the switch to a Tesla. More and more you're starting to see vehicles like Ford offers, the Mustang Mach-E and F-150 Lightning going down the roadways. The real question is, are you seeing a lot of them? In Central New York, you might see a few here and there, in bigger cities they are everywhere though. Ever wonder why that is?

Why hasn't the craze of owning an electric vehicle taken off in Central New York like it has in say New York City, or Los Angeles? There is a definite reason. There are a few definite reasons, in fact. All things we will delve into down below.

While this may seem a set up to a major list of cons, there are most certainly pros to that can be argued. Pros that might just make ownership of an EV (Electric Vehicle) an amazing experience. Lets weigh them out, shall we?

7 Pros/Cons To Owning An Electric Vehicle In Central NY

