5 Things Elon Musk Could Buy in CNY and Improve

With Elon Musk's historic $44B purchase of Twitter, it got us wondering: What could the eccentric billionaire purchase right here in Central New York with the hopes of improving?

While that list could certainly go beyond five things, there were five that immediately came to mind:

CONSUMER SQUARE

It's no secret that getting in and out of Consumer Square in New Hartford is a damn headache. I personally avoid going here at any cost, which means I'm probably not the only one. And now with Popeye's opening up across the street, the traffic along that portion of Commercial Drive has become unbearable. Consumer Square's layout, apparently designed by children, could certainly stand to be improved. Maybe you put a helipad right in the center and chopper people in and out, I don't know. Just do something, for God's sake.

ZEBB'S

Zebb's was one of my all-time favorite eateries in Utica and it's going on three years since it's been abandoned. (I previously wrote about my love of Zebb's here.) Certainly Mr. Musk could wave his billionaire wand and abracadabra some new life into this place. Restore it to its former glory days, and improve the kitchen. God, I miss those cookies.

THE NYS CANAL SYSTEM

When was the last time you looked inside the Canal? It's pretty disgusting. It's also teeming with invasive zebra mussels. Once an 19th engineering marvel that was crucial to a thriving New York economy, now the only thing thriving in there is mosquitos. Either fill it in, or clean it up. Make it so, Musk.

EVERY SINGLE ROAD IN UTICA

Enough said.

THUNDER ISLAND

Thunder Island amusement park went up for sale not too long ago, and I think ol' Elon should make a bid. Turn it into Tesla Land for all I care. Just give kids in Fulton County something to do again.

What do you think could be improved here in Central New York with Elon Musk's bottomless wallet?

