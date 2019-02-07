Tesla will be releasing a new song, "Taste Like," from their upcoming album Shock this Friday (Feb. 8), and they have teamed up with Loudwire to give fans an exclusive listen to the track.

"Taste Like" is a cheerful, gritty rock song that stays true to the band's bluesy, '70s-inspired roots. Listen to the song below.

Shock is Tesla's eighth studio album and is a follow-up to 2014's Simplicity. It was produced and co-written by Def Leppard guitarist Phil Collen , whom the band claim to have had a "blast" working with and have toured with extensively over the years. "'Taste Like' is a driving rock song that made Dave’s fingers bleed during the recording process!” the group shares. The album will be available worldwide March 8.

Tesla are touring in support of Shock throughout 2019, including a headlining slot on 2019's Monster of Rock cruise hosted by radio personality Eddie Trunk . See the full set of dates here .