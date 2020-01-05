Check Out the Central New York Mansion Bought By a Rock Star

A famous rock star now owns a famous Central New York mansion that once served as the home of the Auburn Correctional Facility's wardens and also for a secretary of state during Dwight D. Eisenhower's administration.

The purchase of The 1840 Dulles Inn at 67 South Street in Auburn was finalized on New Year's Day. The new owner is Brian Wheat, longtime bass player and founding member of the multi-platinum rock band Tesla, which had big hits like "Love Song," "Signs," and "Little Suzi" in the 80s and 90s. The historic home was sold by Elizabeth and Paul Koenig, its owners of six years. The news was confirmed to the Auburn Citizen by listing real estate agent Michael DeRosa.

Wheat (second from left, below) lives in Texas and plans to continue operating the property as a rental venue for parties, weddings and other events, according to DeRosa.