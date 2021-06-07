Utica Police have made an arrest in a shooting that took place last month.

A 16-year old girl was shot several times in the chest while riding her bicycle in the area of Schuyler and Knox Streets on May 31.

A 17-year old boy has now been arrested in the shooting.

Police say due to his age and undetermined judicial jurisdiction at this point, his named will not be released.

They say that may change in the future.

The teen is charged with attempted murder, criminal possession of a weapon and criminal use of a firearm.

The victim is expected to recover.

ORIGINAL Story:

The increase in violence in the City of Utica is nothing new, but over the holiday weekend it reached a new level of concern. A 16-year-old girl was struck by gunfire following a shooting in the city and is now sedated following surgery.

Utica Police first reported that officers were called to the intersection of Schuyler Street and Knox Street for a shooting investigation on Monday at around 2PM. Officials say when they arrived on scene they located a young girl who had suffered a gunshot wound to her chest.

The young girl, only 16-year-old, was transported immediately to St. Elizabeth Hospital to undergo emergency surgery. Police announced just after 5:30PM Monday that she was out of surgery and sedated. Officials believe a more comprehensive idea of her condition will be known later today.