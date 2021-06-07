Oneida Antique Shop Expands Into 30,000 Sq Ft Space

This is a Central New York antique lover's dream come true. Imagine the treasures awaiting you in this huge space now open in the Glenwood Plaza in Oneida.

The Eclectic Chic has expanded for the third time in 5 years. They currently feature 135 vendors (and room for more) inside their new and much bigger store, formerly Herb Phillipson's location in Oneida.

The bigger 30,000 square feet space allows for a huge flea market feel with antiques, primitives, eclectic, and one-of-a-kind items. It sounds like a pickers paradise, right? If your favorite antique store went out of business, you might find them here. While you're poking around, make sure you enjoy a cup of complimentary coffee.

Darren Pollack, owner, and operator of The Eclectic Chic, also has a brother store called The Eclectic Mercantile, located at 8585 Turin Road in Rome. Here you'll find the same kind of fun with a rustic twist. The Eclectic Mercantile features about 35 vendors in the 6,000 square foot space.

Another option for antique shoppers is The Potting Shed Antiques in Whitesboro, or maybe you would like the Bouckville Antique Week August 16 - 22, 2021. Of course, we can't forget the World's Biggest Yard Sale, June 12, 2021, at the Herkimer Country Fairgrounds.

All our local businesses in Central New York have struggled through the COVID-19 pandemic, and some didn't make it. We hope you chose to shop local and skip the big box stores if possible. Unfortunately, many of our favorite stores are still on the brink of closing their doors for good. We can all make a difference by shopping and supporting local businesses.

From A to Z: Rome Restaurants You Need To Try At Least Once From A to Z, here's just some of the restaurants in Rome that you need to try at least once.

COVID Cannot Stop 15 New Restaurants From Opening in Central New York

10 Places in Central New York You Need to Visit at Least Once Looking for some of the best sights in Central New York? Here's just ten that you need to visit at least one in your life.