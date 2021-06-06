New York 22nd District Representative Claudia Tenney didn't pull any punches in a social media posting, sharing her feelings about the recent reversal of a Trump Administration policy often referred to as 'remain in Mexico.'

The New Hartford Republican slammed President Biden, saying 'his failed policies and lack of leadership' have caused the crisis at America's southwest border, and believes the new administration's decision to end 'remain in Mexico' will only make the situation worse.

''This was a proven policy that made America safer, and scrapping it will only exacerbate the problem. Illegal crossings are already at a 20-year high. We must take steps immediately to regain operational control of our border: complete the wall, invest in better technology and resources for border security, and provide CBP with greater budget flexibility. It’s not complicated,'' Tenney wrote on her Rep. Claudia Tenney Facebook page

'Remain in Mexico' was an approach in handling asylum-seekers who tried to enter the country at the United States - Mexico border. Instead of being allowed to enter the U-S pending the outcome of their asylum claim, the Trump approach required those individuals to remain south of the border until their request was heard, and granted.

The Director of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas, ended the previous policy in a memo sent to department heads earlier this week, NBC News reported:

"I have determined that MPP does not adequately or sustainably enhance border management in such a way as to justify the program's extensive operational burdens and other shortfalls. Over the course of the program, border encounters increased during certain periods and decreased during others," the memo said.

Tenney, serving the first year of her second stint in Washington, was an outspoken supporter of President Trump. Trump, meanwhile, has also been a backer of hers - campaigning during a visit to downtown Utica in 2018 , and also tweeting his 'complete and total' support for the New Hartford attorney after she announced she would re-match Anthony Brindisi last year, in what turned out to be a successful bid to reclaim the seat.

