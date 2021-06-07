OREO Plans on Welcoming Aliens With Cookies And Milk

There's been quite a bit of light in the skies lately, and we aren't talking sunlight. More and more people have been questioning the whole UFO thing and finally the government addressed the issue.

According to NBC News,no evidence of extraterrestrial activity, but not ruling it out either. The report does not rule out the possibility that the flying objects seen by U.S. military planes are highly advanced aircraft developed by other nations, but says the objects also do not appear to be evidence of secret U.S. technology but it doesn’t definitively rule that out either. Ok what?

The whole thing is still so confusing, but that isn't stopping the folks at Oreo. They betting on the fact that aliens like cookies too.

The Big Offer

The company, which is part of Mondelēz International, announced in a press release, that they had a special offer for all UFOs. OREO is making an "Offering" of its famous Double Stuf cookies to welcome all visitors from outer space.

"For over 109 years, OREO has brought people on earth together by inspiring moments of connection," said Olympia Portale, Senior Brand Manager, OREO in the press release. "Now, the brand is extending its playful personality across the universe to enable all possible life forms to come together over an OREO cookie."

The Sign

To help aliens find their way to the delicious snack, Oreo has left a sign for the aliens in the form of a three acres wide crop circle on a Kansas farm with a shape inspired by the chocolate wafers of an Oreo cookie. The company also issued special "The Offering" packaging of the Double Stuf cookies, but they sold out in 3 hours.

Oreo is hoping their "offer" will help encourage all Americans to "make a peaceful offering with their favorite cookies to share with all walks of life ... your family, your friends, your neighbors … even that fun little creature down the street."

E.T. phone us...we have cookies.