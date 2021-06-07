If you're the type of person in Central New York who loves Halloween themes in June, than the Frightmare Farms Haunted Scream Park in Fulton has your back.

Frightmare Farms is hosting "Summer Scream" for one weekend only, June 18th-19th, from 8:45PM - 10:45PM. They hosted this event last year in 2020, which was the perfect escape from the real horror of the world going on during the pandemic. Tickets are limited, so you'll want to make sure to check in advanced if they are still available. You can buy them online here.

This off-season event is our extremely dark event with very limited lighting. Each group will receive one glow stick to help guide them through the estate. ONLY one attraction is open for this special scream event."

Frightmare Farms is a theatrically detailed haunted "location" that uses realistic sets and trained actors. Frightmare Farms is located at 4816 State Route 49, Palermo, NY 13069.

The farm will be back in October for all sorts of weekend haunted fun. You can follow them on social media for more info on when that's released.

Here Are Some Reviews

Carrie A. Snyder - "My family had a great time last night! Actors were amazing. And a big shout out to Xavier (one of the actors), who spotted my autistic child having a hard time & offered her a sensory bucket. She was so thankful and happy for your kind gesture- as were the rest of us. People like you are hard to find" Brenda G — Syracuse’s #1 attraction!!! Year after year it’s get scarier!

